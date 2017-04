ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಿವೃತ್ತರಾಗಲ್ಲ: ಡಾ ಯತೀಂದ್ರ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Politics was never on his mind but the younger son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr Yathindra is now the most popular face in the political circles in his father's turf. A reluctant almost-politician of sorts, Yathindra in his first ever interview said that while he was merely taking care of his father's constituency currently, he did not rule out entry into electoral politics.