ಇದೀಗ ಹೊಸ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್, ಚೆಂಡು ಹೂ ಜೊತೆ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರ ಸೆಲ್ಫಿ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Selfie with flowers, new way to earning for farmers in Maddur, Channamallipura, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. Read the article how farmers earning following the selfie trend.