ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಶೌಚಾಲಯವಿದ್ದರೂ ಬಯಲೇ ಶೌಚಾಲಯ!

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:28 [IST]

English summary

Central government is trying hard to create awareness among people to build toilets and stop defecating in open. To avoid such problem government has built public toilets in some areas. But public toilets are not metaining properly in many districts. Yalandur city of Chamarajanagar district is the best example for that.