ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯ ಗ್ರಾಪಂಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುರುಕು ಮುಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ ಇಓ ಬಿಂದ್ಯಾ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Newly appointed executive officer of Gundlupet Taluk Panchayat of Chamarajanagar district H S Bindya is trying to reach people and she is eagerly giving awareness of various schemes by government to people. The people of Gundlupet appriciating her dedication towards work.