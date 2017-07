ಕುಡುಕರ ಹಾವಳಿಯಿಂದ ಹೆದ್ದಾರಿ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Paddy fields in either side of highway in Chamarajanagar district are converting into liquor addas, since highway liquor shops have been closed as per Supreme Court order. Drunkards are throwing liquor bottles on the roadside fields.