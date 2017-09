ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೆ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೂ ಸಿಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಲೈಸನ್ಸ್!

Chamarajanagar

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Gundlupet City Municipal Council has refused to grant licenses to building the house because the rules have not been maintained while developing some of the areas in Gundlupet. Due to this, the dream of many people who have a desire to build a house is baffled.