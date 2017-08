ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಏನಿದು ಮೃತ್ತಿಕಾ ಪೂಜೆ?

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Mrutthika Pooja is a traditional celebration which takes place in Hegguthar village, Chamarajanagar district every year. It is a pre celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami(Lord Krishna's Birthday)