ಎಚ್ಎಸ್ಎಂ ನಿಧನ : ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ದಿನ ಶೋಕಾಚರಣೆ

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Karnataka government has declared 3 days mourning in Karnataka as a mark of respect to HS Mahadeva Prasad, popular politician from Mysuru, who died of heart attack on 3rd January in Koppa in Chikkamagalur. Govt has declared holiday on Tuesday for all govt schools and colleges. Private schools are running as usual.