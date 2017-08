ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಲಿಂಗಾಯಿತ ಧರ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಬೆಂಬಲ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Lingayat leaders and saints supported protest of demanding separate Lingayat religion in Chamarajanagar district. The Lingayat people in Chamarajanagar announced their support to this protest in a meeting which has taken place near Siddamalleshwar math, Chamarajanagar.