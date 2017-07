ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯ ಮಾದಾಪಟ್ಟಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಯ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದ ಚಿರತೆ

By: ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 18:02 [IST]

English summary

Leopard pug marks in agriculture field in Madapattana village, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagara district creates panic among people.