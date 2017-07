ಕಾವೇರಿ ನದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kollegal police of Chamarajanagar district has saved 4 men from Tamil Nadu, Who were swimming in Cauvery river without knowing water level of the river. They have come to here for tour.