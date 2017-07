ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಕೇರಳಿಗರಿಗೆ ಕಸದ ತೊಟ್ಟಿಯೇ?

Chamarajanagar

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

It is not new to bring garbage from Kerala and dump it on Karnataka's roadside, desolate and farmers' lands in Chamarajanagar. The Keraliyans who have shown agility have already done the job of littering in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysore.