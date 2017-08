Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Even though the state government of Karnataka banned commercial business in Bandipur buffer zone area under project tiger in Chamarajanagar district, various people from Kerala are still involving in business illegally in this area.