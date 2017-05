ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರಿಂದ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರು!

ಮೊದಲಿಗೆ ಚಾಮರಾಜೇಶ್ವರ ದೇವಾಲಯಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಪೂಜೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ, ಪಕ್ಷ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಾಗಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ದೇವೇಗೌಡ.

English summary

Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda started his state tour to organise the party in the view of assembly elections next year. He started his journey on Monday (22nd May, 2017), after worshiping at visiting Chamarajeshwara temple of Chamarajanagar.