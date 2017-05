ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದ ಆಷಾಢದ ಏಕೈಕ ರಥೋತ್ಸವ ಇಲ್ಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 17:35 [IST]

English summary

This year's infamous Chamarajanagara Rathothsava is very doubtfull as the Chariot which was in use for this religious fair got destroyed last year in a fire accident. The work to rebuilt the Chariot is in progress but it take further two years. Hence, this year's Rathothsava is doubtfull.