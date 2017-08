ರೈಲ್ವೆನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಾಪೆ ಹಾಕಿ ಮಲಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟಿಸಲಿರುವ ವಾಟಾಳ್!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

President of Kannada Vathal Party, Vathal Nagaraaj has decided to protest against Railway department by sleeping in Chamarajanagr railway station. He will be protesting on August 13th against delay of implementing various railway schemes in the state