ಕಾಡಾನೆ ಉಪಟಳ ತಡೆಗೆ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಕಂಬಿಯ ಬ್ಯಾರಿಕೇಡ್

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Member of parliament from Chamarajanagar constituency has written a letter to union railway minister Suresh Prabhu, regarding construction of barricades in various forests in Bandipur region. He requested to supply trash matirials of Railway track rods to construct barricades to avoid wild elephants.