ವಿಚಿತ್ರ ಚರ್ಮರೋಗದಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಸಿಕ್ತು ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A man who was suffering from a strange skin disease has now rescued and Gundlupet health officer has taken him to a hospital for treatment. The patient is a poor labourer in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district.