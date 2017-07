ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಐವರನ್ನು ಹತ್ಯೆಗೈದ ಆರೋಪಿಗೆ ಗಲ್ಲು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Principal District and Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced a person from Tamil Nadu (TN) to death for killing five persons including a 9-year-old girl in Kollegala, Chamarajanagar district, in 2015. The sentence, however, will be executed pending confirmation from High Court.