Bike Rallyಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದ 300 ಸವಾರರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲು

chamarajanagar, gundlupete by-election, chief minister siddaramaiah, ಚಾಮರಾಜ ನಗರ, ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆ ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆ, ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

English summary

The Chamarajanagar Police has registered cases against 300 bikers who were participated in a bike rally during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to Gundlupete recently. It is said that organisers of the rally have violated election code of conduct as Gundlupete is getting ready for by-election shortly.