ಬಂಡೀಪುರದ ಹಚ್ಚಹಸಿರನ್ನು ಸವಿಯಲು ಬಂದ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರು!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Thousands of tourists came to Bandipur national park during this long week end(Aug 12th to 15th). Bandipur Nationala Park which is in Chamarajanagar district is very famous for tiger.