ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಗೆ ಬಂದ ಅಪರೂಪದ ಬಿಳಿ ಹಾವು: ಅಚ್ಚರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜನತೆ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A rare species of white snake found in Somahalli region, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. The snake expert of the district snake Shashi has saved the snake and shifted it to forest area.