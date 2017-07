ಬೆಳಗ್ಗಿನ ತಿಂಡಿಯನ್ನು ಪೌಷ್ಟಿಕಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಉಪಾಯ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ!

Business

ಮಾಧುರಿ ಅದ್ನಾಳ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A piece of advice that has been passed down for generations says that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A healthy and good breakfast fuels you up for the entire day, provides you the energy you need to face a hectic schedule and helps you stay on top of things. It is also important to ensure that you are not taking synthetic products or foods with additives for breakfast.