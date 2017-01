ವೊಡಾಫೋನ್ ಫ್ರೀ ಆಫರ್ ಏನು ಕೊಡುತ್ತೆ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ

ವೋಡಾಫೋನ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಷೇರುಪೇಟೆ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಬಿಗ್ ಡೀಲ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರಿ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಏನೆಲ್ಲ ಆಫರ್ ಸಿಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬ ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರ ಕೂಡ ಶುರುವಾಗಿದೆ.

#Idea was originally Birla+AT &T+Tata (Thn kwn as Batata) Now if there is a merger with #Vodafone it should be called - "Batata Voda" #WA

The #Vodafone and #Idea merger looks like a #JioEffect and if they cant provide free calls even after the merger dat would be a shame

It will be a great deal if they provide unlimited offer like jio after #Vodafone and idea collaboration..😂😂

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2017, 16:27 [IST]

Twitter reaction to Vodafone merger talk with Idea Cellur: Vodafone Group Plc has in a statement informed the London Stock Exchange that it is in talks with Idea Cellular Ltd about a potential merger of the two companies.