ಸ್ನಾಪ್ ಡೀಲ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯ 600 ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳು ಮನೆಗೆ!

ಕಳೆದ 12 ತಿಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆದ ನಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಸರಿದೂಗಿಸಲು ಉದ್ಯೋಗಗಳನ್ನು ಕಡಿತಗೊಳಿಸುವ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 16:15 [IST]

English summary

Online marketplace Snapdeal has confirmed to layoff its 600 employees to cover the financial losses in last 12 months. Even it has mentioned that, the founders also not going to draw their salary until the company returns to its right track.