ಕೃಷಿಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನದ ಹೆಸರು ರೋಬಾಟಿಕ್ಸ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 16:58 [IST]

English summary

Satyajeet Mahapatra, one of the founders and the CEO of eXabit Systems, the company that invented RobotiX, believes that not only can such problems be easily solved, but scientific farming can also lead to India becoming the food bowl of the world in a decade's time.