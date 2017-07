120 ಮಿಲಿಯನ್ ಜಿಯೋ ಗ್ರಾಹಕರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಸೋರಿಕೆ?

Business

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Many people are reporting that Reliance #Jio user's Data are leaked on https://t.co/IRxDJtAasH #Sad #Privacy

Jio user's details leaked (including name, activation date,email) massive breach in India. 50-70% of 120 million customer's can be effected.

English summary

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it was probing a report on a website that sensitive details including mobile numbers and Aadhar number of millions of its subscribers had been allegedly leaked on the internet