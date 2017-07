ಟಿವಿ 9 ವಾಹಿನಿ ಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆಯೇ ಸಂಸದ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್?

Business

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 23:40 [IST]

English summary

A rumor has been spreaded across the Kannada Television Industry as BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar is planning to purchase 60% of share of No. 1 Kannada News Channel 'TV 9 Kannada'. However, Chandrashekhar denied these rumors, but still market Pandits showing their fingers towards Rajiv Chandrashekhar.