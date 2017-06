ಖಾದಿ, ಪೂಜಾ ಸಾಮಗ್ರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ವಿನಾಯಿತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 13:03 [IST]

English summary

The Goods and Tax Services Council has decided to include 'puja samagri' in the list of items to receive tax exempt along with Khadi yarn, Gandhi topi and the national flag, while imitation jewellery, pearls and coins are to carry 3 per cent levy from the next month.