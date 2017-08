ಮೂರು ವರ್ಷದ ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ಮಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ದರ

Business

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Petrol price has been hiked by Rs 6 per litre since the beginning of July and is now priced at its highest rate in three years with rates being revised in small dosages daily.Diesel price has increased by Rs 3.67 a litre and now costs Rs 57.03 a litre in Delhi, the highest in four months, according to data from state-owned oil companies.