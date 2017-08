ಪೇಟಿಎಂ ಮಾಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಇಂಡಿಪೆಂಡೆನ್ಸ್ ಡೇ ಸೇಲ್: ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಆಫರ್ ಗಳು

Business

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

India celebrated the 71st Independence Day with a charm and the anthems, chants of the freedom slogans still lingering in the air. Right now it is time to grab the final day offers on Post-Independence Day Sale at Paytm Mall. So that, if you miss to check-out available exciting offers and deals now, you need to wait till the Ganesh Chaturthi to get the discounts once again. Check them out now! Get them before they last.