ಕ್ರೆಡಿಟ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ನಿಂದ ಪೇಟಿಎಂಗೆ ಹಣ ವರ್ಗಾಯಿಸಿದರೆ ಶೇ.2ರಷ್ಟು ಶುಲ್ಕ

Story first published: Thursday, March 9, 2017, 22:47 [IST]

Paytm will levy a 2% fee for recharging the wallet using credit cards. Paytm wrote in its official blog that this charge is to stop misuse of the wallet by using credit cards to recharge it and then transfer the money back to the bank. In the process the user earns loyalty points and free credit.