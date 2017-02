ರಿಯಾಯಿತಿ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮಾಡುವಾಗ ವ್ಯಾಟ್, ಟ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ಹಾಕುವಂತಿಲ್ಲ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2017, 17:36 [IST]

English summary

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held that shops selling goods at 40% discount cannot charge VAT or any other duty on the discounted price. It said that the rebate was on the MRP, which includes all taxes and cess as per Section 2(d) of Consumer Goods Act.