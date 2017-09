ಇನ್ಫಿ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಮೂರ್ತಿಗೆ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

Business

Infosys co-founder N.R Narayana Murthy and Mumbai-born scientist Veena Sahajwalla were among the recipients of the PLuS Alliance Prize ­– a prestigious honour that recognises Research Innovation, Education Innovation, Global Leadership and Global Innovation. The Prize of USD$50,000 was awarded in two categories; Education Innovation and Research Innovation.