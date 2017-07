ಧನ್ ಧನಾ ಧನ್ ಅಂತ್ಯ: ಹೊಸ ಆಫರ್ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಜಿಯೋ

Business

New Reliance Jio plans, including one that extends the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer benefits, have been launched by the telecom operator as its Jio Summer Surprise offer comes to a close. The new Rs. 399 Jio plan provides users with 1GB data per day for 84 days, the same benefit that Jio Prime members were getting with the Rs. 303 pack under the Jio Summer Surprise plan, and at Rs. 309 with the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer.