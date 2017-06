ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಬಳಿಕ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಬೆಲೆ ಗಗನ ಚುಂಬನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 15:49 [IST]

English summary

GST rate on gold likely to be hiked. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has favoured the low tax rate of 3% on gold to prevent smuggling. But, Kerala state and the Central Board of Excise and Customs keen on imposing a higher 5% levy on the precious metal.