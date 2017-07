ಬಂತು ನೋಡಿ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ದರ ಕಂಡು ಹಿಡಿಯುವ ಆ್ಯಪ್

Business

Chethan

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 16:57 [IST]

The government on Friday launched an app called GST Rate Finder-- which as the name suggests is your ready reckoner for all the tax rates that are to be levied under the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime. The app has been developed by the Central Board of Excise and Custom (CBEC).