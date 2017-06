ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ಬಿಸಿː ಬಿಸ್ಕತ್ತು, ಆನ್ಲೈನ್ ಸೇವೆಗೂ ಕುತ್ತು

ಅನ್ ಲೈನ್ ಬಿಲ್

Major retailers, traders and manufacturers across most industries are worried about the lack of clarity on the rules governing e-way bills. Under the GST regime, all vehicles carrying goods across state lines will be required to carry an e-way bill which is a detailed invoice of the goods being carried along with their HSN (harmonized system of nomenclature) code and the time they will spend in transit. States have been asked to implement e-way bills at their discretion.