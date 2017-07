ಐಟಿ ರಿಟರ್ನ್ಸ್ ವಿಳಂಬವಾದರೆ ದಂಡ ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ!

Business

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

July 31 is deadline for filing income tax returns, taxpayers are worried about paying extra over delay in taxes. the new penalty system will not be in effect till April 2018 and will not affect taxes to be paid for financial year 2016-17.Defaulters will have to pay Rs 5,000 if taxes are paid after the deadline but before December 31 of the assessment year.