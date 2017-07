ಸೈರಸ್ ಮಿಸ್ತ್ರಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 500 ಕೋಟಿ ಕ್ರಿಮಿನಲ್ ಮಾನನಷ್ಟ ಮೊಕದ್ದಮೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 20:55 [IST]

A Mumbai court on Tuesday admitted a criminal defamation complaint filed by Venkataramanan Ramachandran, the managing trustee of Tata Trusts, against former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, his brother Shapoor Mistry and their firms, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages and an unconditional apology.