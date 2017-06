ಏರ್ ಏಷ್ಯಾಗೆ 3 ವರ್ಷದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ, ಪ್ರತಿ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಗೆ 333 ರು. ರಿಯಾಯಿತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

ಯಾವ ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ದರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ. * Bengaluru to Kochi from Rs 1,499* * Bengaluru to Hyderabad from Rs 1,999* * Bengaluru to Goa from Rs 1,499* * Kochi to Bangkok - Don Mueang from Rs 3,999* * Bhubaneswar to Bali from Rs 5,482* * New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur from Rs 6,290*

Story first published: Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 12:28 [IST]

English summary

The distance between two locations may never change but when AirAsia Celebrates 3 years across their domestic network the price becomes subsidiary as they offer Rs. 333 off on every booking. AirAsia also offering 33x Air Asia Big Points which you can avail later on and hurry now, as this offer is valid till 14th June 09:30 PM and it can aid the customer to travel till 30th September 2017.