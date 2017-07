ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ, ಒಎನ್ ಜಿಸಿ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಜಪೇಯಿ ಅನುಕರಿಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ

Business

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Just a few months after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced creating an oil behemoth in his budget speech in February, the Union Cabinet today approved the plan to sell government's 51 per cent stake in state-refiner HPCL to ONGC. This idea was orginally initiate by Vajpayee government in 1999 and Modi government following its foot steps.