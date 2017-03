ಚೀನಾ, ಮ್ಯಾನ್ಮಾರ್, ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಮದೇವ್ ಪತಂಜಲಿ ಉತ್ಪನ್ನ!

ಬಾಬಾ ರಾಮದೇವ್ ಅವರ ಪತಂಜಲಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಇದೀಗ ಉತ್ಪನ್ನಗಳನ್ನು ಚೀನಾ, ಮ್ಯಾನ್ಮಾರ್, ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾದೇಶಗಳಿಗೆ ರಫ್ತು ಮಾಡಲು ಮುಂದಾಗಿದೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, March 17, 2017, 14:48 [IST]

English summary

According to the Patanjali spokesperson, the company has, in the recent past, received offers from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Azerbaijan to retail its products in those markets but it hasn’t done so. Baba Ramdev wants to take Patanjali products to China