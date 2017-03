ಮಾ. 25ರಿಂದ ಏ. 1ರವರೆಗೆ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕುಗಳಿಗೆ ರಜೆ ಇಲ್ಲ

ತೆರಿಗೆ ವಸೂಲಾತಿಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ತೊಂದರೆಯಾಗದಿರಲೆಂದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ರಿಸರ್ವ್ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ನಿಂದ ಈ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

All agency banks - which include most PSU and some private sector banks - and select offices of Reserve Bank of India will remain open on all days from March 25 to April 1 to facilitate tax collection and other government receipts and payment functions.