ತ್ವರೆ ಮಾಡಿ, ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ 706 ರು ನೀಡಿ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸಿ!

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 15:26 [IST]

Air India has announced new monsoon sale offering tickets as low as Rs. 706 on select domestic routes. Air India's "Saavan Special" sale is open till June 21 for travel period between July 1 and September 20.