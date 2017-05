ಐಟಿ ಪಿಂಕ್ ಸ್ಲಿಪ್, ಇದು ದುಃಖಕರ ಎಂದ ಇನ್ಫಿ ಮೂರ್ತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 18:20 [IST]

Founder Chairman of Infosys N R Narayana Murthy on Friday expressed sadness over the IT companies laying off their employees as part of cost cutting strategy. "...It is sad...," Mr Murthy told in an email reply to a PTI query about recent IT layoffs. Mr Murthy, however, did not elaborate on the matter.