2011-2015ರ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇವಲ ಎಪ್ಪತ್ತು ಲಕ್ಷ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿ

Story first published: Friday, June 16, 2017, 10:29 [IST]

English summary

The labour market in India is undergoing a structural transformation. A staggering 33 million jobs were created in the non-farm sector between 2010-11 and 2014-15 finds a new study by McKinsey Global Institute. This implies that roughly eight million jobs were created on average each year.