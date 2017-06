ಹೂಡಿಕೆಗೆ ಭೇಷ್ ಅನಿಸುವ ಐದು ಉಪಾಯಗಳಿವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 15:50 [IST]

English summary

The government, banks and financial companies, all offer various savings schemes to encourage people to invest their money for a specified period of time and earn periodic returns on their investments. If you invest prudently, knowing the pros and cons of various investment options, you can ace your financial planning endeavours. Here are the best investment schemes.