ಸೆ.21ರಿಂದ ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ-ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ನಡುವೆ ವಿಮಾನ ಸೇವೆ

Bellary

Gururaj

Posted By: Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Brilliance of architecture Fly 2 #Vidyanagar Bellary & #Hampi brought closer 2 u by #Trujet #Airlines #trujet #destination #fly #travel pic.twitter.com/mHjc0ohk4Q

English summary

Hyderabad based Trujet will connect Ballari-Hyderabad. Flight service will begins from September 21, 2017.