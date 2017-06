ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮುಲು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗ ಬಂಡಿ ರಮೇಶ್ ಕೊಲೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 17:19 [IST]

Close aid of Ballari MP and BJP leader B. Sriramulu, Bandi Ramesh murdered in Ballari on June 22, 2017. He was attacked by a group of people with lethal weapons at Guggarahatti region which is at outskirts of Ballari city.